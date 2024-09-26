The 2024-25 campaign hasn't even gotten underway yet, but the Los Angeles Kings are already dealing with some injury woes. The most notable one, of course, took place in the Kings preseason win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night, as they watched star defenseman Drew Doughty exit the game early with a left ankle injury.

Doughty is fresh off a strong 15-goal, 35-assist campaign last year, and he figures to continue to play a big role for the Kings as long as he remains in the NHL. However, he's going to be forced to miss some time with this injury unfortunately, as it was revealed he suffered a left ankle fracture, with more tests set to come that will reveal whether or not there is structural damage in his ankle as well.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“Doughty Update: Sources say Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty sustained a left ankle injury. Initial quick x-ray showed a fracture, but he's scheduled for additional imaging today. Hope is that it is only a fracture and not additional structural damage. Timeline TBD.”

Kings set to be without Drew Doughty for extended period of time

Regardless of what the upcoming tests show, Doughty is going to miss some time for the Kings with this ankle fracture, as it usually takes a couple months to recover from. Doughty is about as tough as they come, but this ailment is something even he won't be able to play through for Los Angeles unfortunately.

This is a pretty massive blow for the Kings, especially considering how the season hasn't even begun yet. Doughty is a big part of their plans on the blue line, so being without him for an extended period of time is going to be crushing. The team will be hoping for some good news from the additional tests, but either way, Doughty is going to miss some time, and Los Angeles will be hoping to have him back on the ice as soon as possible.