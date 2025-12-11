The New York Jets fell to 3-10 with Week 14’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. The team turned to Brady Cook on Sunday after Tyrod Taylor suffered a groin injury in the first quarter. The undrafted rookie tossed two interceptions and took six sacks in his NFL debut. And after the 34-10 drubbing, Cook gave Jets fans an unexpected flashback.

“The first few series was definitely quick and I think when you're not quite trusting it yet, and things are moving fast, you might put a little extra heat on it to protect yourself from the people you don't see – from the ghosts,” Cook said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The phrase immediately brought to mind Sam Darnold’s infamous “seeing ghosts” game from 2019. In his sophomore season, Darnold was rattled by the New England Patriots’ defense on Monday Night Football. He committed five turnovers in New York’s 33-0 loss. And, because it’s the Jets, he happened to be mic’d up for the game.

Brady Cook utters haunting words after Jets’ latest loss

After a red zone interception in the second quarter, Darnold came to the sideline and infamously told his coach, “I’m seeing ghosts.” The clip blew up and quickly became a part of the Jets’ rich history of embarrassment.

Darnold survived the temporary haunting and moved on to better things. But New York remains in quarterback purgatory.

The team tabbed Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback after Justin Fields was benched ahead of Week 12. But with Taylor ruled out Sunday and Fields inactive with a knee injury, Cook got the call. Pressed into action, the first-year passer went 14/30 for 163 scoreless yards and two interceptions.

The Dolphins scored 21 points in the first quarter. Isaiah Williams answered with a punt return touchdown. But New York could only muster three more points the rest of the way.

The Jets were officially eliminated from the postseason with Week 14’s loss. The 34-10 blowout extended the Jets’ playoff drought to 15 straight seasons, the longest streak in the four major American sports.

Taylor has yet to return to practice and is questionable for Week 15. Cook is currently getting all the first-team reps. He's in line to make his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday unless, of course, he comes down with mononucleosis.