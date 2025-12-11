On Wednesday, Pete Alonso decided to put his signature on the dotted line for the Baltimore Orioles, signing a five-year, $155 million contract that now makes him the current richest first baseman in terms of average annual value at $31 million. This is a huge step for the Orioles as they look to put the setback that was 2025 in the rearview mirror and pick up where they left off in 2023.

Prior to signing with the Orioles, Alonso did do his due diligence and explored his best options on the market. He met with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs brass before he put his signature on the dotted line. But he didn't want to bring too much fanfare towards himself during the Winter Meetings.

As reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alonso went through a side entrance during his meetings in Orlando and he used a service elevator so as to not be spotted by the media. Perhaps he wanted to keep his dealings a secret as he neared a free-agency decision.

Alonso was one of the most sought-after players in free agency, and it wasn't a surprise at all to see why. He's been a consistent power producer since he broke through in the big leagues in 2019. In seven years with the New York Mets, he hit a total of 260 home runs on an OPS of .857.

Orioles signal intention to compete with Pete Alonso signing

The Orioles have been burned before when they signed a slugging first baseman in his 30s to a huge deal. Chris Davis reached unprecedented levels of putridity at the plate which made him bar none the worst contract in the MLB at that point. But the Orioles believe that Alonso won't be charting the same path.

Alonso is only 31 years of age, so his contract in Baltimore will only be taking him to his age-36 season.