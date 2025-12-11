The Miami Dolphins continue to own the NFL's fastest offense, but a viral moment from running back Devon Achane on Wednesday reignited one of football’s favorite debates. In a clip posted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X (formerly known as Twitter), Achane appeared on The Schultz Report, where the third-year back was asked who would win a race between him, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. His response to the question was immediate, instantly adding new fuel to a long-running discussion about who truly holds the speed crown in South Beach.

“Im winning it.”

#Dolphins RB De'Von Achane has never raced Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. But if they lined up for a 100-meter race… who wins? Achane didn't hesitate. ⬇️ https://t.co/PkGPOxSYEx pic.twitter.com/VZ9TTRfjKz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video gained instant traction, drawing league-wide debate about whether Achane’s elite speed truly measures up against Hill’s famed acceleration or Waddle’s effortless burst, prompting deeper conversation throughout the entire football community online.

Article Continues Below

The comment from the 24-year-old Dolphins running back carried weight, because his confidence isn’t baseless. The former Texas A&M track star owns a verified 10.14-second 100-meter dash time, faster than Hill’s 10.19. Hill, now in his 10th NFL season, has long ruled out the race debate thanks to his 4.29-second 40-yard dash, though he remains sidelined this year with a dislocated knee and is on the injured reserve. Meanwhile, Waddle—now in his fifth season—has stepped up as the Dolphins’ top wideout, continuing to showcase the fluid burst that helps the team stretch defenses through the air and keep its passing game explosive.

As for Achane, he’s managing a rib injury from a Week 14 win vs. the New York Jets, but reports indicate he avoided fractures and could be available for Week 15. Even with the setback, his belief in his speed hasn’t faded.

The Dolphins thrive on pure speed, and moments like this show why. Hill, Waddle, and Achane constantly challenge one another to stay sharp, healthy, and dangerous in space.

One thing is certain, defenses across the league still struggle to match the Dolphins when their speed shows up on film, creating constant matchup problems every week.