The Carolina Panthers are in unfamiliar territory heading into Week 15. Carolina is 7-6 and currently sitting atop the NFC South division standings. Bryce Young and the Panthers have a chance to win the division as soon as Week 16 if they can pull off this two-step process.

The Panthers are incredibly close to clinching the NFC South division title. In fact, they are only two wins away.

Carolina can lock up the division by beating New Orleans on Sunday and then beating Tampa Bay in Week 16, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tampa Bay has been in control of the NFC South for most of the 2025 season. That's the same as it's been over the past several years, going back to Tom Brady's time with the Buccaneers.

But a pair of surprising results have completely flipped the division on its head.

It started in Week 14, when the Panthers defeated the Rams in a huge upset. That statement win, paired with the Buccaneers losing on Thursday Night Football, put the Panthers on top of the division standings.

Now the Panthers are just two wins away from their first division title since their dominant 2015 season where they made it to the Super Bowl.

Panthers get CB Jaycee Horn back for pivotal Week 15 matchup against Saints

The Panthers are fortunate to be getting reinforcements at just the right time.

Carolina will get star cornerback Jaycee Horn back from injury in Week 15. Horn officially cleared concussion protocol on Friday. He has no injury designation and will play for the Panthers on Sunday.

Horn has not played for the Panthers since suffering a concussion in Week 12 against the 49ers.

The veteran cornerback has logged 15 solo tackles with six passes defensed and a whopping five interceptions so far this season.

He should give Carolina's defense a jolt of energy ahead of their important matchup against New Orleans.

Panthers at Saints kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.