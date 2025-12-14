The Arizona Diamondbacks nearly made a late push to the postseason in 2025, and now they are gearing up to get back to playing October baseball once again next season. On Sunday, the Diamondbacks agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It will be a reunion for Kelly, who spent nearly seven seasons in Arizona before he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline in 2025. Now, the solid starting pitcher is back after a sturdy stint with Texas during their playoff push.

Before the trade, Kelly had been one of the mainstays in the Diamondbacks' rotation in recent years. During his six-plus seasons in Arizona, Kelly won 62 games with a very respectable 3.74 ERA while being a reliable arm, even leading the majors in starts with 33 in 2022.

Kelly's numbers dropped off just a bit even while playing in a pitcher's park in Texas, as he went just 3-3 with a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts while seeing his FIP jump up to 4.18. He will be hoping that this reunion with Arizona helps him get back to his old form as he heads into his age-37 season.

The veteran pitcher was excellent for the D-Backs in their run to the 2023 World Series, winning three of four starts including a shutout outing over 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and a one-run effort across seven innings in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. Having him back in the fold will give Torey Lovullo one rock-solid option in his rotation both during the regular season and the playoffs.

Earlier this offseason, the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Michael Soroka, so they are clearly focused on bolstering their arms before a 2026 season that projects to be another gauntlet in the NL West. Arizona might not be done, as star infielder Ketel Marte has been included in trade rumors and could still be moved by the time the winter is over.