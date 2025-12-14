Victor Wembanyama returned to the floor with a minutes restriction, a spot on the bench, and a sense of humor that matched the moment. After helping the San Antonio Spurs knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 in the NBA Cup semifinals, Wembanyama jokingly floated the idea of winning Sixth Man of the Year, and maybe MVP, too, after coming off the bench for the first time in his NBA career.

“Can you win the MVP and the Sixth Man in the same year?” Wembanyama said with a smile. “Am I still eligible? We’ll think about it.”

"Am I still eligible? We'll think about it." Victor Wembanyama makes a joke on potentially winning the Sixth Man of the Year award (via @BrettSiegelNBA)

Jokes aside, Wembanyama’s impact was unmistakable. Playing in his first game in nearly a month after a left calf strain, the 7-foot-4 big man logged just over 20 minutes and delivered when it mattered most. He scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked two shots, with 15 of his points coming in the fourth quarter as San Antonio snapped Oklahoma City’s 16-game winning streak.

Fans inside T-Mobile Arena responded with “M-V-P” chants as Wembanyama closed the game. It capped a comeback that erased a 16-point deficit and sent the Spurs to the NBA Cup championship game against the New York Knicks.

Victor Wembanyama might be on bench duty for a bit for the Spurs

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson carefully managed Wembanyama’s return, holding him out of the first quarter before deploying him in short bursts the rest of the way. The plan paid off. Wembanyama caught a second wind late, anchoring San Antonio on both ends during crunch time.

San Antonio outscored the Thunder by 21 points during Wembanyama’s minutes. In the time he sat, the Spurs were outscored by 19.

“He rose to the occasion,” guard De’Aaron Fox said. “From the moment he stepped on the floor, he affected the game offensively and defensively.”

The win carried significance beyond the standings. The Spurs went 9-3 during Wembanyama’s absence, building confidence behind Fox and a young, improving rotation. Saturday marked the first time this season San Antonio had its core fully healthy, and the result felt like a glimpse of what this group can become.

“This wasn’t a typical regular-season game,” Wembanyama said. “If you lose, you’re out. Some teams are built for these moments, some aren’t. We definitely are.”

Whether Wembanyama starts or comes off the bench again is secondary. What mattered most was clear. On a big stage, with everything on the line, the Spurs’ future showed up and looked ready.