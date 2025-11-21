The Ottawa Senators are on a vital West Coast trip, with matchups against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings coming up. They are still without Brady Tkachuk, although the captain is expected back soon. But that isn't stopping the front office from scouring the market.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Senators are looking to be big players in the trade market.

“Vancouver and centres is the romance waiting to be consummated. Washington, looking for speed. The Hurricanes, as always, and the Senators are lurking, looking to hit a home run,” Friedman reported, listing potential buyers.

With the tight nature of the Eastern Conference standings, a skid could send the Senators tumbling out of their spot in the top three of the Atlantic Division. Without Tkachuk, they have weathered the storm and could use a reinforcement to push them over the edge.

The Senators face the high-flying Sharks on Saturday and then visit the Kings on Prime Monday Night Hockey. They will have the eyes of the nation on them during this West Coast trip and can cement themselves in the playoff race with wins. Still, the front office is looking for help, but the trade market is pretty bare.

The Senators would likely be looking for offensive help, but many of the top trade targets got extensions this fall. A reunion with New York Islanders center JG Pageau could be in the cards, but they may not be sellers after a great road trip of their own. Artemi Panarin, Alex Tuch, Charlie Coyle, and Anders Lee could also be available.

But the tight Eastern Conference makes sellers hard to identify.

