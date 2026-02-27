Following the recent death of Mexican drug lord and the Jalisco New Generation's (CJNG) El Mencho, the country of Mexico has turned into a narco war, straight out of a movie. However, this situation has caused major panic across the world, with fans worried about visiting Mexico for the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches. After El Mencho died during an operation seeking his arrest in the town of Tapalpa, massive violence spread across different Mexican cities.

The violence has now extended to at least 12 states, resulting in the cancellation of several significant events. On Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, four major football games were called off, and the Mexican Football Federation also canceled an international friendly match between Mexico and Iceland.

However, amid the rising panic, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held a productive discussion with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Shortly after, FIFA revealed on its social media that there was “full confidence” in Mexico for hosting all the scheduled matches.

“I had an excellent conversation earlier today with Mexico President, Claudia Sheinbaum. I reiterated our full confidence in the host country and look forward to it staging all scheduled matches there at what will be the most inclusive and the greatest [FIFA World Cup] ever.”

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on Jun. 11, 2026, and will be hosted by three countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The city of Guadalajara in Mexico is currently scheduled to host four World Cup games in June. While concerns remain over FIFA's Mexican schedule, the Mexican Open, an ATP event, is currently taking place in the North American country.