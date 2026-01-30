It's been a middling season for the Los Angeles Kings, as they currently trail the final wild-card spot by two points. While the Kings are expected to add scoring, there is doubt about whether they could push for Artemi Panarin. Elliote Friedman discussed the possibility of a Kings trade for Panarin on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Kyle Bukauskas.

Friedman stated that he had heard the Kings question whether it made sense to give up major assets for Panarin, which would be a short-term fix. Additionally, he noted that they had scoring wingers on the team, such as Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala. Friedman also noted that they still had trouble scoring. However, he also emphasized that they worried about what a contract extension for Panarin would look like.

Panarin's seven-year contract with the New York Rangers is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Because of that, Panarin has asked for a contract extension. However, it seems like he will likely be on the move, instead, as the Rangers have fielded offers for the superstar. Panarin is 34 years old and currently has 19 goals and 38 assists in 52 games with the Rangers. With the Rangers retooling their roster, he is the biggest name available.

Article Continues Below

The Kings have struggled to score this season, ranking 30th in goals and 31st in assists. Additionally, they are just 3oth in shooting percentage and 28th on the power play. Kempe is their top scorer, with 18 goals and 23 assists in 52 games, while Fiala has 18 goals and 20 assists in 52 games.

As the Kings weigh their options, they also hope to make the playoffs and mount a Stanley Cup run. In the past, the Kings have made blockbuster trades to improve their team. Despite that, it has still resulted in four consecutive first-round defeats at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. Their current situation has them competing with the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for a wild-card spot. Ultimately, their decision on Panarin may also largely hinge on how much of an extension he might want and if it would benefit both sides.