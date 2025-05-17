The Los Angeles Kings hired Ken Holland as their new general manager on Wednesday. Holland brings a wealth of experience to the job, including three Stanley Cups as a general manager with the Detroit Red Wings. His job is to win a Stanley Cup, but he also has a much simpler task in Los Angeles: avoid a first-round playoff defeat, particularly at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

Holland knows all about the postseason history between Los Angeles and Edmonton. In fact, he was the general manager of the Oilers from 2019 until the end of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. The veteran executive was at the helm for three of the four straight playoff matchups between Edmonton and Los Angeles, with Edmonton winning all of them.

Holland is looking to help the Kings reach the next level. And that work begins this offseason. Los Angeles could go quite bold as the summer months unfold. With this in mind, here are three trade targets for the Kings to consider.

Matias Maccelli could make sense for Kings

The Utah Hockey Club recently became the Utah Mammoth. The name has been a long time coming for Utah, which had some unexpected difficulties as it attempted to find a new identity. Nevertheless, the Mammoth have found this identity. But their offseason approach likely hasn't changed a bit.

Utah is hoping to make some big moves this summer. They have the financial capability to target the likes of Mitch Marner in free agency. They could trade for Elias Pettersson if they so wished, as well. However, they may need to make some room on the roster should they land a big fish. Matias Maccelli could be the odd man out.

Maccelli emerged as a star with the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes in 2022-23. He followed up with an even better season in 2023-24, becoming one of the team's better playmakers. However, he struggled in 2024-25, scoring just eight goals and 18 points in 55 games.

Maccelli is very much a developmental trade target for the Kings. The 24-year-old is entering the final season of his contract and will be a restricted free agent in 2026. Los Angeles is in need of some offensive depth on the wing. If the Mammoth are willing to trade, Maccelli makes sense as a player who could develop with the Kings.

Anders Lee is an experienced trade target

The New York Islanders dealt with trade rumors throughout the 2024-25 campaign. However, one player who didn't feature much in those rumors is captain Anders Lee. The Islanders are searching for a new general manager, though. And this could put Lee's future on Long Island in question moving forward.

Lee is still a top-six forward, having scored 29 goals and 54 points this past season. He is a free agent in 2026, though. If the new Islanders general manager decides to rebuild, the veteran forward makes sense as a trade candidate. The Kings, in turn, make sense as a potential landing spot for the Islanders captain.

Los Angeles needs depth on the wing. More than that, they could use some added leadership up the lineup. Lee would bring both to the Kings, and he could be a key cog in any deep playoff run. Los Angeles should not have too much trouble taking on his cap hit, either. A trade with the Islanders may simply come down to the acquisition cost.

Alex Tuch would be a massive addition for Ken Holland

The Buffalo Sabres have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 14 straight seasons. This is the longest active streak in the NHL, and the only streak lasting more than 10 years. The Sabres are under pressure to return to the postseason. However, they could still shake up their roster in a major way.

Alex Tuch is one of Buffalo's best offensive point producers. The former first-round pick has posted three straight seasons of 50+ points. And in two of these last three seasons, he scored 60+. In 2024-25, Tuch scored 36 goals and 67 points while playing all 82 games. Only Tage Thompson had more goals than Tuch among Sabres skaters.

Like Maccelli and Lee, Tuch is a free agent after the 2025-26 season. This brings a ton of risk to the Kings as they try to compete for a Stanley Cup. However, Holland is looking to make a splash in his first summer in charge of the Kings. This could put a Tuch trade on the table, especially if they miss out on any targets in NHL Free Agency.

Buffalo might be hesitant to trade Tuch this summer given their playoff drought. But keeping Tuch and letting him walk for nothing won't help Buffalo much in future seasons. Making him available for trade allows them to better build for the future. And the Kings could be the trade partner they are looking for.