The Los Angeles Kings are preparing for a very important 2025-26 NHL season. Los Angeles has a new general manager in Ken Holland after four straight first-round exits. More than this, the team is about to undergo a changing of the guard. Anze Kopitar is retiring from the NHL after the 2025-26 campaign.

Kopitar has proven to be one of the greatest players in franchise history. He is the only captain in Los Angeles history to win the Stanley Cup, which he's done twice. He is closing in on becoming the team's all-time leading point scorer, as well. The most successful points in Kings history were led by Kopitar's performances.

This said, the 37-year-old is not going to lead this team offensively. He isn't the same player he used to be. He's an effective top-six forward, and he remains an important part of the team. But he won't be the player Los Angeles fans need to keep the closest eye on.

Surprisingly, star winger Adrian Kempe isn't it, either. The multi-time 40+ goal scorer is going to dominate headlines given his current contract status. He will play an important role, as well. However, there is one other player Kings fans need to monitor closely. His performance could have a huge ripple effect for the coming seasons.

Kings' Quinton Byfield has to break out in 2025-26

The Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. Byfield entered the NHL with a ton of expectations around him. Many, including Los Angeles, believed he had the potential to be a first-line center in the NHL.

Unfortunately, he struggled early in his career with injuries. He wasn't able to find a degree of full health until 2023-24, when he skated in 80 games. In 2024-25, he skated in 81 games, as well, showing that his injury concerns may be a thing of the past.

Now that he's healthy, many are starting to expect him to perform. And to be fair, he has played well in recent seasons. He's scored 20+ goals in back-to-back campaigns, reaching a career-high 23 goals in 2024-25. Moreover, he has back-to-back 50+ point seasons.

These are certainly fine numbers for a player still getting their feet under them to some extent. Byfield only recently turned 23 years old. He has a lot of time to reach another gear. At the same time, with Kopitar retiring, there is increased urgency for Byfield to take this step sooner rather than later.

As things stand, Byfield remains the heir apparent on the Kings' top line. He should center that line this time next season with the captain hanging up the skates. As a result, he needs to produce more. 54 or 55 point seasons will not cut it, especially for a team with playoff ambition such as Los Angeles.

Byfield needs to show this season that he can handle the increased expectations next year. He could certainly be aided by Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere on his wings. Both players have the ability to score loads of goals. Generating offense for these two players will be crucial for Byfield.

Of course, Byfield's performances matter for this season, as well. A breakout campaign could see the Kings compete for their first division title since 1990-91. Continued momentum into the postseason could give Los Angeles a chance to send Kopitar into the sunset with a third ring.

Byfield's performances matter both in the immediate and long-term future of the Kings franchise. His form this year could spell the difference between being the next franchise center and potentially being a trade piece for a more established replacement.