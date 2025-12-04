The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing the Denver Broncos this week in a divisional battle, and they will need all hands on deck against one of the best teams in the league. It starts with their defense, and getting pressure on Bo Nix will be key if they want to keep it competitive.

There's a chance they could miss Maxx Crosby this season, as he did not participate in practice because of a knee injury. The day before, he was a limited participant in practice. All eyes will be on Crosby and what his practice status will look like at the end of the week. If he doesn't participate for a second straight day, there's a good chance he doesn't play or is a game-time decision.

If he does participate, it would not be a surprise if he suited up against the Broncos.

The Raiders have not have the best season this year, and they were officially eliminated from playoff contention this past week. At this point, they're just trying to find some momentum to end the season, and that goes for both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Raiders were very underwhelming, especially when looking at the pieces that they added during the offseason. A few weeks ago, they fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after not having much success, and the hope is that things can change as they finish the season.

As for the defense, the same can be said about the inconsistencies that they've on offense. They've not been able to get to the quarterback, and Crosby hasn't had much help on the defensive line to get sacks.

It will be interesting to see what changes the Raiders make at the end of the season, whether it's on the coaching staff or within the roster.