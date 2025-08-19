The Army football program had a special 2024 season, under head coach Jeff Monken. Army is hoping for more success during the 2025 campaign. The Black Knights are naming their starting quarterback, with Dewayne Coleman set to take the reins of the offense.

“Coleman started one game last year for Army's 12-2 American Conference champion, leading Army to a win over Air Force,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Army football had the top running offense in the country in 2024. The squad won 12 games, and had one of the best seasons in program history.

Coleman threw for 121 passing yards and a touchdown in 2024. He completed 69 percent of his passes. The Army quarterback also rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Black Knights start their 2025 season against Tarleton State on August 29.

Jeff Monken has Army football rolling

Army won the AAC during the 2024 season, behind head coach Monken. Monken got the team going almost entirely through running the football. The coach was tied to some power 4 job openings during the offseason, including West Virginia.

Monken ended up staying at the Military Academy, and has his team ready to go for 2025.

“I like where we’re at right now,’’ Monken said following a team preseason scrimmage, per the Times Herald-Record. “We’re not ready to play a game yet.”

The coach says his team is a work in progress.

“Our guys are playing better, they’re improving,’’ Monken added. “Sometimes there’s some missed assignments that we’ve got to correct, and there’s far fewer of those happening right now – certainly, there were three weeks ago when we started – and that’s positive.”

Army runs the football more than just about anyone else in college football. Monken says his running backs should be strong once again in 2025.

“I really like that position,’’ Monken said of the running backs. “There are a lot of good players there.’’

Army football has a key non conference game on September 6 against Kansas State, which should help determine if they can have a successful 2025 campaign.