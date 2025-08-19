The Indiana Fever have done an impressive job of holding down the fort in the second half of this season in the absence of superstar guard Caitlin Clark. Clark has been out of the lineup since the middle of July with a groin injury, which was one of many ailments to sideline her so far in her sophomore WNBA season, but the Fever still sit with a solid record of 19-16 as the season enters its home stretch.

One of the main reasons why Indiana has been able to stay afloat is the play of Kelsey Mitchell, who averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game during the last week of play for Indiana.

For her efforts during the week, Mitchell was honored with the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which was the second time she's received that recognition so far during the 2025 WNBA season.

Mitchell at times has flown under the radar due to the presence of Clark on the Fever but remains one of the best at her position in the league and has been a major reason why the Fever have been able to stay above water despite Clark's absence.

Still, any hopes that the Fever have of truly competing for a championship this year rise and fall with Clark's availability, which is a major question mark at the current juncture.

At the present moment, there is no specific timetable for Clark's return. Clark had missed games earlier this season due to other various ailments but none were as severe as this current groin injury, which kept her out of the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities and on the sidelines in the weeks since.

In any case, the Fever will next take the floor in front of their home fans against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday evening at 7:30 PM ET.