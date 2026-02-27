With the trade deadline approaching, there are many teams looking to find that key player who can help improve their squad for the remainder of the season. One of those players who have been mentioned in trade talks is Ryan O'Reilly from the Nashville Predators. Though teams may be interested in him, it's uncertain if he would want to be traded, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Ryan O’Reilly, meanwhile, is signed to another year at a $4.5 million cap hit and continues to be in high demand,

LeBrun wrote. “It’s still not clear, though, if he would want to move. League sources Thursday said his priority coming out of the break is helping get the Predators into the playoffs. His family loves it in Nashville. There’s even been talk of a potential extension for him this summer. He is eligible for one on July 1 and is thought of well at the ownership level.”

The three teams that have interest is the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and the Minnesota Wild.

“I don’t think we can totally discount a trade, though. You can count the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars and the Wild as teams with interest in the 35-year-old center,” LeBrun wrote. “O’Reilly doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but at the time of his signing, there was a verbal understanding with GM Barry Trotz that he would bring any trade scenario to O’Reilly and agent Pat Morris.”

The Predators are currently 27-24 and fifth in the Central Division, and if they want to make a playoff push, keeping O'Reilly might be the best option for them.

At the same time, if Trotz wants a way to get assets, he doesn't seem shy of making the move.