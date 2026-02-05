The Minnesota Wild took on the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night as the NHL's Olympic break draws close. Minnesota had a successful first half of the season, even trading for superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to bolster the roster. On Wednesday, Hughes put his name in the Minnesota history books.

Hughes recorded an assist on the team's second goal of the night. With this assist, he extended his assist streak to 10 consecutive games. This is a new franchise record for the Wild, according to NHL Public Relations. Only two other players, Jude Drouin and Dino Ciccarelli, have a longer assist streak in their first season with a franchise.

The Wild were able to pull out the win thanks in part to Hughes. He had two total assists on the night as Minnesota earned a 6-5 win in overtime at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Matt Boldy was the main star, though, as he scored a hat trick in the first period.

Hughes has been a difference maker for Minnesota since his arrival. Before the trade, he had two goals and 23 points in 26 games for the Vancouver Canucks. With the Wild, he has three goals and 34 points in the same number of games. He has also contributed in the defensive zone and helped the team in transition.

Hughes is playing on another level and has been a massive addition to this team. Now, he heads to Milan to represent Team USA at the Olympics. The Wild, meanwhile, don't return to the ice until February 26th against the Colorado Avalanche.