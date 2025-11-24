The Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Sunday, bringing their record to 12-7-4. Their current five-game winning streak has them sitting in third place in the Central Division and primed for a playoff push. Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt made two pieces of history in the shutout win over their division rival.

Jesper Wallstedt turned away all 32 shots he faced for his League-leading third shutout this season and became the youngest goaltender in @mnwild history to register a five-game winning streak.#NHLStats: https://t.co/OkYU61qCTL pic.twitter.com/p78XXI6wc8 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Jesper Wallstedt turned away all 32 shots he faced for his League-leading third shutout this season and became the youngest goaltender in [Wild] history to register a five-game winning streak,” NHL Public Relations posted. “Jesper Wallstedt (8 GP) became the second rookie goaltender in the NHL's Expansion Era (since 2967-68) to post three shutouts in his first eight games of a season, joining Martin Jones.”

The Wild have earned points in each of Wallstedt's eight starts to start the season. That is tied for sixth all-time. Filip Gustavsson is the starter in Minnesota, but Wallstedt could be the top backup in the league. In a crowded Western Conference playoff race, Minnesota will have a leg up on contenders with their backup in the net.

The Wild drafted Wallstedt in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. They traded up in the draft to get him, and that move is paying off in spades. With Kirill Kaprizov under contract for eight seasons after this one, the Wild need a goalie of the future to lean on. They have that in Wallstedt, which was no guarantee before this season.

In five career starts across two seasons before this year, Wallstedt had an .877 save percentage and a 3.44 goals-against average. But he has blown all of those numbers out of the water this season. With the goaltending clicking and both Kaprizov and Matt Boldy on great scoring paces, things are looking up in Minnesota.

The Wild are back in action on Wednesday on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks.