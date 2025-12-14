The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 132-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in the NBA Cup quarter-final. It was another example of L.A. struggling on the defensive end, as the team had a hard time slowing down San Antonio throughout. On Saturday, head coach JJ Redick addressed the issues going on with his team.

While talking with media members after practice, the 41-year-old head coach was a bit blunt about his job in finding ways for the Lakers to improve defensively, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Redick claims that he and the team are going to do everything possible to practice and train to eventually become a good defensive team.

“This is my job,” said JJ Redick. “I'm not gonna just say, ‘Oh, we're not going to be a good defensive team.' No. We're gonna scrap and claw and do everything we can to turn us into a good defensive team.”

Article Continues Below

“This is my job. I'm not gonna just say, 'Oh, we're not going to be a good defensive team.' No. We're gonna scrap and claw and do everything we can to turn us into a good defensive team.” – JJ Redick on LAL’s recent defensive struggles pic.twitter.com/pN4JUc2l2e — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 13, 2025

So far this season, the Lakers are ranked No. 18 in the league at average points allowed per game (116.8). Los Angeles only has a +1.5 point differential, which is ranked 13th in the league. There is certainly room for improvement for the team as a whole, and improving that point differential should translate to more wins.

Despite some of the struggles on defense, JJ Redick and the Lakers own a 17-7 record. They're currently tied in fourth place in the Western Conference with the San Antonio Spurs. It's not like L.A. has to make drastic changes on the defense. But some subtle improvements could go a long way in this team's success this season.