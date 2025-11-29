The Minnesota Wild may be the hottest team in the NHL at this time. Minnesota has won nine of its last 10 games. And the Wild have put themselves in a position to potentially be a contender in the Western Conference when the stretch run begins. On Saturday, Minnesota strengthened its roster with the return of veteran Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko was activated from injured reserve, the Wild announced on social media. He is poised to skate on Saturday night when his team takes on the Buffalo Sabres at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In a corresponding move, Minnesota sent forward Hunter Haight to the AHL's Iowa Wild.

The Wild are hoping to bring Tarasenko back to his former self. He joined Minnesota through a trade with the Detroit Red Wings this summer. Detroit essentially traded the veteran winger for nothing right before NHL Free Agency began on July 1. He has not skated for Minnesota since November 11th.

Tarasenko joined the Red Wings hoping to aid a young team in their push for the playoffs. But Detroit took a big step back, and Tarasenko was largely a non-factor. He played 80 games for the Winged Wheel, scoring 11 goals and 33 points. He finished with the lowest full-season shooting percentage of his career.

This being said, the veteran winger has a lot to offer. He is not far removed from a 55-point season split between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers. This performance saw him win his second career Stanley Cup, as well.

So far, Tarasenko has two goals and 10 points in 18 games with Minnesota. The goal scoring is something this team wants to unlock. But so far, he's provided some production. Hopefully, he hits the ice with no complications and can help Minnesota extend its seven-game winning streak.