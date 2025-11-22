The Minnesota Wild had some rough games early in the 2025-26 season. However, they have recently found their stride in a big way. The Wild took down Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. And goaltender Filip Gustavsson played a major role in picking up this victory.

Gustavsson wasn't challenged a ton by Pittsburgh in this contest. But he made 19 saves and pitched a shutout against the Penguins. Matt Boldy scored two goals as part of his three-point night to power Minnesota to a 5-0 win. It was an incredible effort all around.

Minnesota's defense did a lot to ensure Gustavsson wasn't challenged too much. And the star netminder acknowledged that effort with a rather relaxed comment following the win over the Penguins.

“I was standing there, enjoying my night,” the Wild goalie said, via NHL.com. “Just had a few saves here and there. They blocked the shots and played very, very solidly in front of me.”

Gustavsson has been a rather solid option in goal for Minnesota over the last few years. The 27-year-old has played to a .902 save percentage in 15 games this year. He has 0.84 Goals Saved Above Average and 4.57 Goals Saved Above Expected this year, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Wild have won eight of their last 10 games to re-establish themselves in the Western Conference playoff picture. They are now 11-7-4 on the young season, sitting third in the Central Division. They have pulled themselves out of a three-way tie for third, leaving behind the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets.

Minnesota is playing good hockey as the second month of the season draws to a close. The Wild will need to continue their run of form if they want to make noise in a closely-contested Central Division. They will go for their fifth straight win on Sunday night against the Jets.