The NBA Cup is not just an opportunity for players to win some extra cash and a trophy. It gives athletes a chance to showcase their talents on a bigger stage. Point guards Jalen Brunson and Jalen Suggs both shined in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, as the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic collided in the NBA Cup Semifinals.

Brunson and Suggs each scored 25 points in the first half. The former had no turnovers, and the latter posted four assists. It was truly a terrific battle between these backcourt talents. Fans reacted accordingly.

“Both Jalens are on fire! Let's see who wins!” @Current__Trends commented on X. “The Jalen Bowl living up to the hype,” @iRollZK remarked. “Second half gonna be insane.”

Brunson stayed on the attack in the second half, and so did the Knicks. Suggs had his huge night cut brutally short due to a hip injury. He headed to the locker room in the fourth quarter, and New York was able to maintain control. Hopefully, he will recover quickly and get the chance to enjoy some more offensive explosions this season.

Despite the early exit, Suggs finished with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with seven assists. Brunson dropped a game-high 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting, while also adding eight assists and four rebounds in the win. Perhaps these two men will have the opportunity to duel again in the near future, without any injuries occurring.

The Knicks (18-7) will trust Jalen Brunson to post another masterpiece in Tuesday's NBA Cup Finals clash. They await the winner of the second semifinal, which pits MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-1) against the returning Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs (17-7).

Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs and the Magic (15-11) will try to learn from this quick yet beneficial trip to Vegas.