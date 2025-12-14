Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs was putting on a show in the Entertainment Capital of the World, doing his best to keep his team's NBA Cup dreams alive with a 25-point showing in the first half. Unfortunately, he did not get a chance to properly finish what he started. The former No. 5 overall draft pick headed to the locker room with a hip injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 132-120 loss to the New York Knicks. He was considered questionable to return, per the squad's X account, but could not push through.

The Magic were unable to overcome Suggs' absence and consequently fell in the NBA Cup Semifinals. Their impressive in-season tournament run comes to a tough end. They can build on this experience, though, just as long as the squad stays relatively healthy.

Suggs knows how injuries can derail a campaign. Lower-body ailments, back spasms and a wrist sprain limited him to just 35 games last season. Therefore, he desperately wants to stay on the floor. The 24-year-old finished with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting in only 29 minutes of action. He added seven assists in the losing effort.

Article Continues Below

Orlando (15-11) is about to embark on a four-game road trip that features matchups against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, so it could use a positive prognosis on Jalen Suggs. Franz Wagner is already out at least a couple of weeks after suffering an ankle sprain in last Sunday's loss versus the Knicks. Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane may have to carry the offensive load for the time being. Though, they are not guaranteed to stay healthy themselves.

Jamahl Mosley's squad will look to get back on its feet when it faces Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (18-6) on Thursday.