Indiana football hit a historic first in its 127-season history Saturday night. The Hoosiers now have their first-ever Heisman Trophy winner, with Fernando Mendoza claiming the honor. Plus 24 hours after winning the Maxwell Award.

The quarterback accepted the coveted award in New York City in front of family and the past Heisman winners. Head coach Curt Cignetti also was on hand to celebrate the moment.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA IS THE 2025 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3og80Jwrdg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mendoza bet on himself in walking on with Cal to begin his collegiate career. He later transferred to IU in what's now a life-altering move for him, plus a historically struggling program.

But Mendoza sparked theories that the award belonged to him after stunning top-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten title. He's now the second-ever Hispanic QB to claim the Heisman.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza sparks reactions after Heisman win

Mendoza graciously accepted the honor while fighting off tears. He then congratulated the other contenders Jeremiyah Love, Julian Sayin and Diego Pavia.

New graphics surfaced immediately involving the winner — with ESPN renaming the 2025 winner “Heismandoza.”

FERNANDO FLIPPIN' MENDOZA 🏆 Fernando Mendoza becomes Indiana’s first-ever Heisman Trophy winner 😤 pic.twitter.com/RiUegXp969 — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2025

Past winner Robert Griffin III made a class gesture on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Welcome to the Heisman Family Fernando Mendoza. The most exclusive Fraternity in the World,” Griffin posted on his account.

The native of Miami overcame odds of not getting placed on scholarship, then transferring. Mendoza, though, delivered a stirring speech to prospects who feel they're in his shoes.

“I want every kid out there who feels overlooked, underestimated to know: I was you, I was that kid too, I was in your shoes,” he began. “The truth is: You don’t need the most stars, hype, or rankings. You just need discipline, heart, and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities.”

That speech won over CFB insider for The Athletic Bruce Feldman, calling it a “great message for kids to hear.”

He now joins Stanford legend Jim Plunkett in adding to the Hispanic Heisman winners.