The Minnesota Wild will have a tough assignment when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin. While they have had an excellent regular season, they are in third place in the Central Division of the Western Conference and will almost certainly match up with the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Stars have been the second-best team in the Western Conference while the Wild are third, and that means one of them will be eliminated after the first round. The winner is quite likely to face the first place Colorado Avalanche in the second round. The early part of the playoffs look brutal for the Wild.

In order to survive, Minnesota will need its full complement of player. They did not have their whole team in their 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Sunday afternoon as defenseman Zach Bogosian missed the game with a lower-body injury. Bogosian is considered day-to-day with the injury and should be back in the lineup well before the playoffs get underway.

Bogosian is not one of the Wild's top offensive players, but the 6-3, 241-pound blue liner is one of the team's most physical players. He can deliver hard body checks and he is difficult to attack in the offensive zone. Bogosian has scored 2 goals and 4 assists this season for the Wild.

The key to Minnesota's chances of advancing in the postseason is their quick-strike offense. They depend on Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and the aggressive playmaking of defenseman Quinn Hughes to lead the attack. The Wild have a 44-21-12 record for 96 points and they return to action Tuesday night at home against the Seattle Kraken.