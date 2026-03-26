The Minnesota Wild still have hopes of rising in the Central Division of the Western Conference with 10 games remaining. The third-place Wild are 12 points behind the first-place Colorado Avalanche, so rising to the top of the division no longer appears to be realistic, but they could have a chance to catch the second-place Dallas Stars.

"It's a dream come true to play with your brother" 🗣️ Marcus Foligno on getting back into the lineup#mnwild pic.twitter.com/cKtVX8X3sv — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 26, 2026

It won't be easy since Dallas has been hot and has a five-point lead in the race. However, the Wild have a boatload of talent, and they will have a motivated lineup when they take the ice Thursday night in Sout Florida. That's because Marcus Foligno will be in the lineup for the Wild along with his brother Nick. This will be the first time that the Foligno brothers are playing together in the NHL. Nick Foligno was acquired in a trade at the deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks.

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Marcus Foligno had missed his last 12 games with the Wild because of a lower-body injury. He is clearly thrilled to have a chance to play with his older brother. “I'm a little nervous because I have been out a little while, but I am excited to be back,” Marcus Foligno said. “It's a dream come true to play with my brother and the fact that we are playing on the same line makes it that much better. Hope to have a great game tonight.”

The Wild would like to finish the regular season on something of a hot streak, and that's something that would require a turnaround. Minnesota has a 4-4-2 record in its last 10 games.