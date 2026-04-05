The Los Angeles Angels were up 6-5 at the bottom of the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners when their worst nightmare may have occurred. Mike Trout left the game after getting hit in the hand by a 94.2 mph fastball from reliever Casey Legumina.

Trout tried to stay in the game and walked down the first-base line with trainer Mike Frostad, but he was replaced by pitch-runner Oswald Peraza.

Mike Trout leaves the game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand pic.twitter.com/ISOz5Janj6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

This made it the second time in the series where Trout was hit by a pitch from the Mariners, with the first one coming by a sinker thrown by right-hander Bryan Woo in the Angels' home opener. Trout noted that Woo apologized after he ran near the mound after a foul ball later in the game.

It would not be the best news for the Angels if Trout has to miss time for an injury, and the hope is that everything goes well. Just before the season started, Trout was optimistic about the clubhouse and what they could do this season.

“You're always going to have the great prospects that come up, but to be able to get a couple years under their belt.. Jo Adell, he grinded through, besides last year, he was grinding,” Trout said via MLB Network Radio. “But put the work in and the results are there… (Christian Moore) got a taste of it last year. You got Nolan (Schanuel). (Logan) O'Hoppe is having a great start this spring. You look at the staff, we got a bunch of guys that had a rough year last year or didn't even pitch that want to come out and prove something.”

There's no doubt that Trout has the ultimate belief in the group, but health will play a big part in how far they go.