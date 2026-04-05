MIAMI – After Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat dominated the Washington Wizards on Saturday afternoon, 152-136, the team had a myriad of contributing pieces that led to the decisive victory. While Adebayo didn't score 83 points for the Heat this time against the Wizards, the team did see a standout performance from Kel'el Ware, one that garnered the attention of the star.

The second-year center would come off the bench and was impressive on both sides of the ball, recording 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field and three of six from deep, to go along with 19 rebounds and a whopping seven blocks. After head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that Ware had the best three practices of the season before the win over the Wizards, Adebayo spoke about what he's seen.

It included saying that if Miami wants to do something “special” with the postseason ahead, the team will “need that version” of Ware.

“Obviously, he's just been truly engaged,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, you've seen he had, what, seven blocks, eight blocks. That would’ve been a crazy stat line, but you can see what he can do, like he can get eight, nine blocks in a game, probably even 10…So with that being said, he's been really locked in, and we need that version of Kel’el if we're going to do something special or attempt at doing something special.”

Bam Adebayo on what he’s been noticing from Kel’el Ware in recent practices. “Obviously, he's just been truly engaged…you can see what he can do…he's been really locked in, and we need that version of Kel’el if we're going to do something special…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/GYvsRUZaO2 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 4, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Ware can keep up the play as the Heat have four games left in the season, starting with a two-game set on the road, both against the Toronto Raptors, which begins Tuesday.