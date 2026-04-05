The Seattle Mariners were in a state of shock after their 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Saturday night. The Mariners blasted what appeared to be three home runs to right field in that game, but every one of those blasts failed to reach the seats in Anaheim. That's because Angels right fielder Jo Adell simply would not allow it. He robbed the Mariners of three home runs, including one off the bat of J.P. Crawford leading off the ninth inning.

The Mariners have a solid game plan on their whiteboard for today’s game (via @DKramer_) pic.twitter.com/0z3UAEchVx — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

That drive was headed for the right field corner and would have tied the score. Adell made a leaping catch, flipped over the wall and fell into the front row. Adell held up his glove up to present the catch, and the play was upheld after a replay review.

Reliever Jordan Romano took advantage of that spectacular catch by retiring the final two batters in the Angels' victory. Adell also robbed Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor of solo home runs. The Mariners were in shock over Adell's brilliant defensive performance.

That shock continued Sunday when the Mariners returned for the final game of the three-game series in Anaheim. The Mariners put their philosophy for the game on a white board for all the players to see. “Don't hit the ball to Joseph Adell.”

It was as much respect as one team could pay to a member of the opposing team. The Angels are hoping to return to respectability in the American League and earn a spot in the American League playoffs for the first time since 2014.