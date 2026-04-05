It was all good just a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. They had a good month of March, and Luka Doncic was leading the way, which helped him win Western Conference Player of the Week honors. As soon as the calendar flipped to April, it seemed as if things took a turn for the worse.

In the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Luka Doncic suffered a hamstring injury and didn't come back in the game. The next day, the Lakers announced that he would be out for the rest of the regular season, and there is uncertainty on when he'll return at all.

The day after that, the Lakers announced that Austin Reaves had an oblique injury and that he'd be out for the remainder of the regular season as well. With two of the Lakers' top guys out for the foreseeable future, there's no telling what will happen to them and their chances of making a deep playoff run.

For Redick, the plan is simple, and he shared it with the media ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks.

“Both of those guys are going to try to come back….its our job to extend the season,” Redick said via Dan Woike of The Athletic.

It will be up to the Lakers' rotation guys to step up during this time, and the hope is that they can keep them in the No. 3 seed with just a few games remaining. From there, the Lakers will have to figure out how to stay afloat in a playoff series without their best players, and it won't be easy.

LeBron James may have to be the key in this situation, even though he's thrived in the role that he's been in this season as the third option. As of now, he might the one who the offense flows through.