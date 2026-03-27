After the Golden State Warriors lost Mosey Moody to a season-ending injury, should the organization consider shutting down Stephen Curry? As the debate continues, there are many factors to consider, including another devastating injury.

With the Warriors missing a lot of players due to injury, perhaps it would be best to keep Curry sidelined until next season, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel said, per Clutch Scoops.

“They said this is going to be a one-to two-week, week-to-week type scenario when it first happened. Okay, go into All-Star break, we’re expecting him back on the court after that. That doesn’t happen,” Siegel said. “They say he has had a setback, it’s going to be another week or two. We get to that point again for reevaluation, it’s going to be another week or two.

“We’ve been through this cycle of, hey, he could be back at the end of this six-game road trip that they were just on. No, maybe it’s going to be during this home stand now against the Nets and the Wizards. Well, we’re here now, and Curry’s not going to play on Friday against the Wizards.”

The Warriors (35-38) are trailing the Portland Blazers by 1.5 games for ninth-place in the Western Conference standings.

“What are we really doing here if you’re the Warriors? What is the point of having Steph Curry come back when you’re the 10 seed in the West,” Siegel added. “You’re going to have to win two tough play-in games to draw a match up with the Thunder, who you are not going to beat at this point.”

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Warriors veteran Draymond Green wants Stephen Curry to play it safe. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says if Curry is available at some point before the end of the regular season, Steph will make a return.

“Bottom line, if Steph is healthy, he's going to play because that's what we're here for,” Kerr said in Dallas earlier this week. A message he's touted clearly and consistently ever since Curry suffered the patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee.

“The chance to get into the playoffs is a big deal for us, big deal for Steph.”

The Warriors will host the Wizards on Friday.