The Detroit Tigers added Kevin McGonigle to their Opening Day roster after the young infielder impressed during Spring Training. McGonigle is one of the best prospects in all of baseball. And many see a bright future ahead for him in the Motor City. The Tigers' rookie showed exactly what he can do against the San Diego Padres on Opening Day.

McGonigle got the start at third base and batted sixth on Thursday afternoon. He made the most of the opportunity. He collected four hits, two doubles, and drove in two runs. The Tigers rode his performance to a massive 8-2 win over the Padres at Petco Park to begin the 2026 MLB season.

Kevin McGonigle is just the 6th player since 1900 to tally 4 hits in his MLB debut on #OpeningDay! pic.twitter.com/sB5MvfSqYA — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

“I remember when I was going through my debut, I couldn't even feel my body, didn't really know what was happening. It looked like that was his 700th game out there. It was pretty impressive to see,” Tigers superstar Riley Greene said on Thursday of McGonigle's debut, via MLB.com reporter Jason Beck.

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Detroit opened the scoring in the first inning when Spencer Torkelson drew a bases-loaded walk. But McGonigle took advantage of the bases-loaded chance in his first MLB at-bat. He swatted a double to drive in two runs to make it a 3-0 game.

McGonigle hit another double in his second at-bat. This one nearly left the ballpark for a home run. The rookie eventually came around to score, though, on a Parker Meadows two-run single.

The Tigers have World Series aspirations this season. Detroit is looking to win a ton of games in 2026 as a result. If McGonigle can build on this performance, they certainly have a great chance of achieving their goals.