The Minnesota Wild fell short once again, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sadly, it was another exit, leaving them with many unanswered questions. One of those questions involves Gustav Nyquist, and three teams might sign him to a new contract during NHL free agency if the Wild don't.

Nyquist played moderately well, scoring 28 points over 79 games while doing the little things to help his team win. When the Wild acquired Nyquist from the Nashville Predators, they believed he would help them down the stretch. Unfortunately, it did not turn out that way, as he did not register a point in the playoffs and barely registered a shot.

Because of that, there is a good chance the Wild will not re-sign Nyquist. Despite trading away a second-round pick for his services, they might be inclined to change course. However, other teams might also be interested, especially due to his durability. Realistically, three teams serve as potential destinations for Nyquist during NHL free agency.

Gustav Nyquist gives the Devils veteran leadership

Many believe Nyquist is not the above-average scorer he once was. Yet, it was just a full season ago that he tallied 75 points for the Predators over 81 games. Yes, he is 35 years old now, but he is certainly capable of doing much more than he did last season. The New Jersey Devils could take a chance on him.

The Devils are unhappy with their playoff exit, and it could give them motivation to get more versatility and experience. While they have Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton, a majority of their stars are all under 3o years old. Acquiring a player like Nyquist can provide them with the veteran leadership they need, along with some depth.

The Devils could potentially offer Nyquist a one-year, $2 million offer to sign. Or, they could also give him a two-year, $1.5 million contract if they want to take a bigger chance on him. There is always a chance that Nyquist could produce solid results, and even tallying 50 points would prove beneficial for the Devils. It would also give them great options behind Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt.

Gustav Nyquist joins the enemy

After falling to the Edmonton Oilers, the Golden Knights are looking for answers to remain a contender. Currently, they lack significant forward depth behind Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, and William Karlsson. However, the playoffs proved that they must improve, as they struggled to get past the Edmonton defense. Nyquist could be that guy.

Article Continues Below

Nyquist might be a better option than Victor Olofsson, who is a pending unrestricted free agent. Plus, the Knights could sign Nyquist to play on the third line with Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev, which would prove to be one of the better third lines in the league. Nyquist could also showcase his skills on a proven winner that has already won the Stanley Cup.

If the Knights were to make an offer to Nyquist, it might be a little less than what the Devils offer him. Remember, they have about $9.65 million in cap room, so there may be some wiggle room. But the Golden Knights will be wheeling and dealing to try and get something done at a reasonable price, and it could revive Nyquist's career.

Adding some thunder to the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell completely, stumbling in the First Round against the Florida Panthers. While the Bolts have been Stanley Cup champions on multiple occasions, things look dire at the moment. Can they get past Florida and make it back to the Stanley Cup? Signing a player like Nyquist could help them.

Nikita Kucherov powers the first line, while Yanni Gourde handles the second line. Ultimately, Nyquist would be a great third-line option for the Bolts and slide right in alongside Anthony Cirelli and Gage Goncalves. He could give them the depth they have lacked since they lost Alex Killorn and got even worse when they lost Steven Stamkos. Plus, Nyquist would have a chance to play the Detroit Red Wings, the team that drafted him, four times a season.

If the Bolts showed interest in Nyquist, it would have to be a very friendly deal. Significantly, they currently have just $6.7 million in cap space. If the Lightning were to sign Nyquist, it would likely be a very friendly deal, centering around $1.50-$1.75 million. Nyquist's decline could give them the advantage, as his value may be lower than it was a year ago, following his 28-point performance. But because of that, Nyquist could have more motivation to go out and prove everyone wrong.