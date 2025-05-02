Marc-André Fleury’s remarkable 21-year NHL journey came to an emotional close on Thursday night as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild, 6–3, in a series-clinching Game 6. It was a full-circle moment for both Fleury and Vegas, a team he helped transform from an expansion hopeful into an instant contender, as they honored the legendary goaltender in front of a roaring T-Mobile Arena crowd.

Fleury, now with the Minnesota Wild, returned to the city that once embraced him as “The Flower.” Vegas fans and players took a moment away from the high-stakes action to salute one of the most beloved figures in franchise and league history.

During a stoppage in play, a tribute video aired across the arena’s big screen, showcasing career highlights and heartfelt memories from Fleury’s time in Vegas. The crowd rose to its feet, erupting into a prolonged standing ovation. Chants of “Fleury! Fleury!” filled the air as the goaltender turned and acknowledged the fans, his eyes glistening as he raised his glove in gratitude.

Following the game, which ended in a series-clinching win for the Golden Knights, Fleury was met with another show of respect. Vegas players lined up near the boards and tapped their sticks on the ice in unison, a time-honored hockey tradition reserved for moments of deep respect and appreciation. It was a quiet but powerful gesture that spoke volumes.

The Golden Knights wait to give Marc-Andre Fleury a final salute before he leaves the ice for the final time. pic.twitter.com/klwN6qYYD1 — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fleury’s tenure with Vegas remains one of the greatest chapters in his career. He was the face of the franchise during its debut season in 2017 and backstopped the team all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. In 2021, he captured the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender, further cementing his legacy.

Originally drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, Fleury spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh, helping the team win three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017. After his time in Vegas, he briefly joined the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Wild, where he continued to lead with professionalism and heart.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement after the 2025 campaign, having signed a one-year extension with Minnesota the previous April. His final stats speak for themselves: 575 regular-season wins, second-most in NHL history, and 92 playoff victories, the fourth-most by any goaltender.

As Fleury left the ice for the last time, the moment captured what he meant to the sport. It was not just a goodbye, but a celebration of a career built on excellence, resilience, and joy. Vegas gave him a send-off worthy of a legend.