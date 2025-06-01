The Minnesota Wild made the Stanley Cup Playoffs but fell in the First Round to the Vegas Golden Knights. Ultimately, they failed to advance past the First Round again, and have many questions. Yet, Minnesota has a young core, and the potential to grow is even better than ever, especially with an emerging winger. Marco Rossi is that emerging winger, and the Wild must do everything they can to keep him in the 2025 offseason to further their growth.

Rossi had a breakout season for the Wild, tallying 21 goals and 32 assists in the 2024-2025 season. Notably, this marked an improvement from the 2023-2024 season, when he had recorded just 21 goals and 19 assists. What made this more impressive was that he achieved this in 68 games, after scoring just 40 points in the previous season's full 82 games. Yet, several teams have shown interest in Rossi, and there is a chance the Wild might trade him.

The rumors that the Wild are shipping Rossi due to financial concerns. If that comes to fruition, the Wild will be losing one of their better young players. Minnesota must figure out a way to keep Rossi, and there are several factors that contribute to why he can still help them.

Marco Rossi is finally developing

It was a rough start for Rossi's career. Unfortunately, COVID-related illnesses hindered him early. Additionally, Rossi was unable to receive the same level of development that most players would typically receive due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Things started to turn in the 2023-2024 season. First, he notched 40 points. At first, it seemed like that was going to be the norm, and he would score 40 yearly. But Rossi broke through last season, showing he can be the guy when they need him to be. While Kirill Kaprizov is still the best player on the team, Rossi displayed what he could do when Kaprizov was dealing with a lower-body injury.

Rossi had a stretch where he scored 12 points in 12 games. Amazingly, he scored eight points in a span of three games, earning him the NHL Player of the Week award.

The entry-level contract is still active

Rossi has a year left on his entry-level contract. Overall, there is still time for the Wild to re-sign him. But the Wild have other issues to deal with, and Rossi might not be in the plans. First, Minnesota is attempting to re-sign Kaprizov to an extension. That will likely dictate the next move for Rossi.

Rossi's contract is still cost-controlled. While he is still on an entry-level contract, Rossi has requested an extension and a salary increase. Specifically, Rossi is seeking approximately $7-8 million. That means the Wild would have to figure out cap concerns before re-signing him. Yes, Rossi has improved, but was the 53-point season a sign of things to come or a mirage? Time will tell. But the Wild must sign Kaprizov and then extend Rossi before the preseason begins.

Marco Rossi fits the age group

Rossi fits the age group for the Wild. Ultimately, Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Brock Faber are all in their 20s, and the future looks bright for Minnesota. However, if they want to beat the Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, or Winnipeg Jets, they must continue to grow as a team.

Rossi has meshed well with his fellow teammates in the past. If the Wild re-signs him, they could easily put him as the second-line center while teaming with Boldy and Mats Zuccarello. That would give him the benefit of one of the top scorers on the team (Boldy) and a saavy veteran (Zuccarello), which could create waves for the offense.

Rossi has also finally learned how to play with his teammates and score. Additionally, he has great chemistry with Boldy, and the Wild must capitalize on that.

A trade might not bring equal value

Rossi was on the fourth line during the First Round against the Golden Knights, which sparked his frustration. Thus, his value might not be at its highest.

Other teams have probably watched his journey and understand the slow start. While Rossi had 53 points this season, there might be concerns that Rossi would likely regress back to the 40-point player. This would cause teams to buy low for Rossi, and the Wild would not get the value they want.

The best course of action is for Minnesota to figure things out and sign Rossi to an extension. If they can get the Kaprizov deal done quickly, they can extend Rossi. The ideal plan would be to give him three years. Consequently, a contract longer than that might not work in the team's favor. Still, the Wild cannot trade Rossi and must find a way to keep him.