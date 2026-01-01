The Minnesota Wild have found a new sense of life with the addition of Quinn Hughes, as they are 7-1-2 since the trade, and are 24-10-7 on the season. One player who is enjoying life with Hughes on the team is Kirill Kaprizov, and they've built a strong connection with each other, according to The Athletic.

“It’s like we think the same,” Kaprizov said when talking about a play they made against the Winnipeg Jets. “Quinn knew what to do.”

Outside of that, Kaprizov knows the type of player that Hughes is.

“Quinn is so good,” Kaprizov said. “Playing against him and watching him on TV, I knew how good he was offensively, the way he can make plays and get the puck out. But I didn’t know how good he was defensively. I just love it.”

They've also been able to connect off the ice, as they don't live too far from each other.

“I love that he lives in my building (in Minnesota),” Kaprizov said. “It’s nice to have somebody back there after (Marat Khusnutdinov was traded). It’s nice to have somebody to do stuff with and go to dinners and talk about things, like hockey and life.”

The Wild are still not where they want to be, but the more they play with each other, the more things should start to take shape.

“I think we’re just getting going, though,” Hughes said. “You watch (Cale) Makar and (Nathan) MacKinnon and those guys, how they snap it around on their power play. We’re not there right now. They’ve been together for seven years. They know how each other thinks and where each other likes the puck. I don’t know — it won’t take us seven years. It’ll take us a couple games. Just continue to understand each other. That’s what we’ve been preaching the whole time. Even though you’re sitting there and wanting it to happen right now.”