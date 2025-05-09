The Montreal Canadiens came out of the rebuild in a big way in 2024-25. After back-to-back-to-back last place finishes in the Atlantic Division, the Habs rectified three years of futility by returning to the postseason for the first time since 2020-21. Although it ended in disappointment — a five-game Round 1 defeat at the hands of the Washington Capitals — the future is undoubtedly bright in Quebec.

And general manager Kent Hughes is likely to try to make the roster even better this summer, as The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported earlier this week.

“They want to be a little bit more physical. They want to be a little beefier in this lineup. And the 2C position is a priority for this club in the offseason,” Pagnotta said in an episode of The Latest on TFP.

“Now we know there are a lot of usual suspects that are out there right now – we’re going to hear some bigger names as the offseason progresses as we get closer to the draft – but what the Canadiens have done in the last little while, the last three years, was strategically utilize their draft capital and their cap space in order to pounce on certain circumstances. That’s how they got Patrick Laine; that’s how they got Alex Newhook, and that’s how they got Kirby Dach.”

The Dach experiment hasn't worked out too well in Montreal; the former third overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has battled both injuries and inconsistency. Heading into 2025-26, the Canadiens are very unlikely to run it back, especially as the center depth after Nick Suzuki — Christian Dvorak (pending UFA), Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen — leaves a lot to be desired.

Hughes and the front office could look to improve the team through either free agency or the trade market, and there are a plethora of realistic options at both routes. Here are a couple of centermen that could make sense to target this summer — as well as a defenseman who could replace the retiring David Savard.

Canadiens could take another stab at Ducks' Trevor Zegras

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras' name has been swirling in trade rumors for what feels like years. After breaking onto the scene with back-to-back 60+ point campaigns, the Bedford, New York native has struggled mightily over the last few years.

The Habs already reportedly looked into acquiring Zegras last year, and Hughes should certainly at least be picking up the phone and giving Ducks GM Pat Verbeek another call. After two difficult seasons, the 24-year-old would no longer cost a fortune — and his age fits well with the skilled, young core the Canadiens are building.

Although Zegras isn't known for his defensive prowess or physical play, he would be a realistic option to play in the top-six, and he showed he still has some game in 2024-25 to the tune of 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games. He's also good friends with Cole Caufield; the two played together with the US development program.

A second line featuring a revitalized Zegras alongside Ivan Demidov could be a problem for opposing team's defenses, and it wouldn't be surprising if the front office once again inquired about the youngster in the offseason. That's especially true with Joel Quenneville now behind the bench in Anaheim — it's quite possible the Ducks will finally move on from the former Calder Trophy runner-up.

Wild's Marco Rossi could be a great fit in top-6

Despite a 60-point campaign in 2024-25, Marco Rossi has also seen his name swirling in trade rumors for months. The pending restricted free agent just played out the final season of his entry-level contract, and he's due for a raise. There's no indication that Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is going to give him one, especially as his focus will be paying superstar Kirill Kaprizov this summer.

In the postseason, Rossi's playing time was significantly reduced, and he even found himself playing on the fourth line at times. That can't have felt great for the Austrian, who probably would appreciate a change of scenery. Rossi is more physical than Zegras and also better defensively, and although he's undersized, he could benefit from playing with Demidov and Laine on the second line.

A sign-and-trade could be a realistic option here, and it probably wouldn't break the bank for Hughes to acquire a player of Rossi's skill level. He also hasn't missed a single game in each of his first two NHL seasons, while increasing his point total from 40 to 60. That could jump even higher if he is given the right opportunity — assuming the Wild don't re-sign him first.

Pavel Zacha could be pried out of Boston after tough season

If neither Zegras or Rossi work out, the Canadiens could look to a player who just endured a tough campaign — Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha. The Bruins missed the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade, but Zacha still managed to play 82 games and chip in 47 points.

The 28-year-old amassed 57 points in 2022-23 and 59 in 2023-24, and it's clear the Czechia native still has some game. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft also has more size than Zegras and Rossi, standing at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. It's hard to gauge where Boston will go after one of its worst campaigns in recent memory, but it's not impossible that a few more members of the core get moved this summer.

Making a very reasonable $4.75 million for each of the next two seasons, Zacha would be a nice complement to high-skill players like Demidov and Laine, just like he's been to David Pastrnak over the last few years. The only problem here is that the Bruins and Canadiens are bitter rivals, and have only made one trade since 1965.

With David Savard retiring, Mario Ferraro could be solid replacement

The Canadiens almost certainly won't be keeping Dach at 2C, and one of Zegras, Rossi or Zacha could help to shore up the team's top-six. But with veteran Savard hanging up the skates, Montreal could also use a replacement on the defensive side of the puck. As it stands, the team really only has six NHL-caliber blue liners in Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.

While former first-round pick David Reinbacher could be making the jump to the NHL soon, Hughes should look to add another D-man — and Mario Ferraro from the rebuilding San Jose Sharks could be a good fit. The 26-year-old played huge minutes on San Jose's blue line in 2024-25, and he's a shot blocking machine who can also chip in offensively — he managed 17 points in 78 games.

He's making just over $3 million next year before testing unrestricted free agency, and if the Canadiens could get him locked up, he could be a key piece of the defensive unit for years to come. Montreal's blue line is only going to get better, but it could use another defense-first player to complement its offensive-minded tendencies.