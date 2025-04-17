The Montreal Canadiens fought for their playoff lives during the NHL's final week of the 2024-25 regular season. Montreal had an incredible run during the 2024-25 campaign. At one point, they were the second-worst team in the NHL. However, they certainly are that no longer. The Canadiens played the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and won. This has punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Montreal last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2020-21 season. This was a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This did not matter to the Canadiens, though. They went on an inspiring run to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. The last time this team made the postseason in an 82-game season was 2017.

Montreal is certainly entering uncharted territory. This team has gained experience playing meaningful regular season games. Some certainly may liken these final games to a playoff atmosphere. There is some credence to this idea for sure. However, there is a difference between playoff-esque hockey and actual playoff hockey.

The Canadiens are essentially playing with house money in 2025. They made the dance when few expected them to do so. They will take on the East's No. 1 seed, Washington Capitals, in the first round. How could things go for the Habs? Let's take a look at the dream and nightmare scenarios for the Canadiens in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Canadiens' young stars inspiring the entire group

The Canadiens have an intriguing mix of veteran and young talent. Montreal's veteran contingent includes forwards Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine alongside defenseman David Savard. The youth movement includes Juraj Slafkovsky, captain Nick Suzuki, and likely Calder Trophy finalist Lane Hutson.

There are a number of reasons the Canadiens made the playoffs in 2025. However, one of the forefront reasons is the youthful core. Suzuki had a career season, scoring 89 points. Cole Caufield scored 37 goals while playing all 82 games this year. Hutson emerged as an elite playmaker with 60 assists in his rookie campaign.

All of these players are relatively inexperienced when it comes to postseason hockey. The Canadiens' dream scenario is that the inexperience is of no concern. The young Canadiens stars dominate the competition and lead Montreal on a deep playoff run in 2025.

Montreal is dominated in every facet of the game

Let's preface this section with one point. The Canadiens don't really have a nightmare scenario for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Montreal was not expected to make it here. As mentioned, they are playing with house money. If anything, they avoided the nightmare scenario by clinching a playoff spot and fending off the Columbus Blue Jackets.

No matter what, the Canadiens have nothing to hold their heads down about. In saying this, Montreal wants to put in a good account of themselves. They want to contend with the Capitals and potentially upset the Metropolitan Division champions.

If we have to pick a nightmare scenario, it's that Montreal doesn't come close to competing with Washington. The Canadiens are blown out in every facet. Their offense gets nothing going, their defense is overwhelmed, and their goaltending can't stop the puck. Montreal loses in four games with each game being a rather lopsided contest.

Montreal is certainly a proud team. And they hope they can translate their late-season surge to the postseason. In saying this, the Canadiens are also the last team in the postseason for a reason. The difference in quality between them and the Capitals could certainly be on display in the first round.