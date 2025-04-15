The Columbus Blue Jackets did not play on Monday night. However, they were intently watching the action around the league. The Montreal Canadiens played the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. This game meant more to Montreal than the debut of star prospect Ivan Demidov, as well.

The Canadiens had a rather straightforward mission. They needed to win this game. Doing so would have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, it was not meant to be on Monday night.

Demidov made his presence felt, scoring a goal and adding an assist. But it was the Blackhawks who claimed victory 4-3 in a shootout at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This game did not pass without controversy, either.

Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar opened the shootout. He skated in on goalie Sam Montembault and took a backhand shot. It appeared to go into the net but got stuck behind something. The on-ice officials initially ruled it no-goal before later ruling the Blackhawks rookie did score.

Chicago went on to win. As a result, the Blue Jackets remain alive in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the game, Blue Jackets fans flocked to social media to celebrate the outcome.

“I DIDN'T HEAR NO BELL,” one fan wrote on Monday night.

“That was a stressful penalty shootout. Jackets playoff dream lives on for another day!! Let the stars align for this one please!” another fan wrote.

Of course, Blue Jackets fans weren't the only ones chiming in. Canadiens fans also took to social media to post their reactions. As one may imagine, though, their reactions were decidedly less optimistic.

“Poverty franchise, outplayed by bottom of the barrel teams again,” one fan wrote under a post of the final score.

“We don’t deserve playoffs anyways,” another fan posted on Monday night.

The Canadiens have one final game on their schedule while the Blue Jackets have two. The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin at the end of the week. While the Blackhawks may be eliminated, they certainly may have made a massive impact on the postseason this year.