The Montreal Canadiens try to secure a playoff spot as they host the Carolina Hurricanes. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 47-28-5 on the year, which has secured them the second seed in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, the Hurricanes faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pontus Holmberg scored first to give the Maple Leafs the lead in the first period. Auston Matthews would then score in the second, and William Nylander added a goal in the third. Sebastian Aho would get one back, but John Tavares would close the door on a comeback as the Maple Leafs won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 39-31-11 on the year, sitting in fifth in the Atlantic Division. They currently are still holding onto a playoff spot. In their last game, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Alex Newhook got the scoring started, and then Ivan Demidov would score his first career NHL goal. Still, Tyler Bertuzzi would score at the end of the first period, and Frank Nazar would tie the game in the second. The Blackhawks would take the lead in the third period, but the Canadiens would tie the game on a Juraj Slafkovsky goal. This would lead to overtime, and then a shootout, where the Blackhawks would win.

Montreal clinches a playoff spot with a win or a loss in regulation. They could also clinch a spot if the Blue Jackets lose on Tuesday night.

Here are the Hurricanes-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Canadiens Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists on the year. Aho comes into the game with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis join Aho on the top line. Blake has just 17 goals and 17 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 32 goals and 35 assists.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He comes in with 19 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Leading the fourth line is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 17 assists. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He has seven goals and 37 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 27-15-3 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He is 2-3-0 in his last five games, giving up three or more goals in all five.

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leads the top line for the Canadiens. Suzuki comes in with 29 goals and 58 assists this year, good for 87 total points. Suzuki leads the team in points. Caufield leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 37 goals and 32 assists on the year, good for 69 total points. The line is rounded out by Juarj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky comes in with 18 goals and 32 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

The Canadiens also get plenty of production from the blue line. Lane Hutson is third on the team in points, coming into the game with six goals and 59 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson is ninth on the team in points, coming in with six goals and 25 assists this year. Finally, Brendan Gallagher has been solid from the second line, coming into the game with 21 goals and 17 assists this year.

Sam Montembeault comes in at 30-24-7 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Montembealt is playing great. Montembeault is 3-1-1 in his last five games but has allowed seven goals in his last two games.

Final Hurricanes-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes currently come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, much could change depending on Tuesday night. If the Blue Jackets win, expect the Canadiens to go full force to get the win and secure a playoff spot. If the Blue Jackets lose on Tuesday night, expect them to be more reserved in their line-up choices as they prepare for a first-round date with the Capitals. This makes the best play in this one on the total. Both teams have seen higher-scoring games as of late, so take the over.

Final Hurricanes-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-130)