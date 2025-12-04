Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler exited the team's 124-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday with a knee injury. So, is Butler playing tonight vs. the Philadelphia 76ers?
Butler is dealing with left knee soreness. The Warriors are obviously going to proceed with caution when it comes to the 36-year-old's health. Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury status for tonight's game vs. the 76ers.
Jimmy Butler's injury status vs. 76ers
Butler is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with left knee soreness.
The Warriors were defeated by the Thunder on Tuesday, and they now hold an 11-11 overall record. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference standings as of this story's writing. The team will attempt to bounce back on the road in Philadelphia. Butler's final injury status will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game.
When it comes to the question of if Jimmy Butler is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.
Warriors' injury report
The Warriors have seven players listed on the injury report.
- Jimmy Butler (left knee soreness): Questionable
- Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation): Questionable
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee patellar tendonitis): Questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle soreness): Questionable
- Quinten Post (left ankle sprain): Questionable
- Stephen Curry (left quadriceps contusion): Out
- Alex Toohey (left knee injury management): Out
76ers' injury report
Six 76ers are listed on the injury report.
- Jared McCain (right thumb surgery recovery splint): Available
- Paul George (left knee injury recovery): Questionable
- Quentin Grimes (right calf tightness): Questionable
- Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery, right knee injury recovery): Doubtful
- Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain): Out
- Trenton Watford (left adductor sprain): Out