Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler exited the team's 124-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday with a knee injury. So, is Butler playing tonight vs. the Philadelphia 76ers?

Butler is dealing with left knee soreness. The Warriors are obviously going to proceed with caution when it comes to the 36-year-old's health. Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury status for tonight's game vs. the 76ers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jimmy Butler's injury status vs. 76ers

Butler is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with left knee soreness.

The Warriors were defeated by the Thunder on Tuesday, and they now hold an 11-11 overall record. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference standings as of this story's writing. The team will attempt to bounce back on the road in Philadelphia. Butler's final injury status will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game.

When it comes to the question of if Jimmy Butler is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Article Continues Below

Warriors' injury report

The Warriors have seven players listed on the injury report.

Jimmy Butler (left knee soreness): Questionable

Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation): Questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee patellar tendonitis): Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle soreness): Questionable

Quinten Post (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Stephen Curry (left quadriceps contusion): Out

Alex Toohey (left knee injury management): Out

76ers' injury report

Six 76ers are listed on the injury report.