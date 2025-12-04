The College Football Playoffs will be arriving soon, and that means that some teams will be disappointed that they didn't get in. Vanderbilt football has been playing well this season, and it may be one of the teams that misses the playoffs. With that, they potentially wanted to play an extra game this weekend to have one more chance of changing the committee's mind, according to ESPN's Pete Thames

“Sources: No. 14 Vanderbilt explored the possibility of playing an exempt 13th game this weekend as a way to give one final showcase for the College Football Playoff. There was interest from the team, university officials, the athletic department and coaching staff,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee 45-24 in Week 14, but apparently, it wasn't enough for the committee to move them, as they stayed ranked at No. 14. Texas ended up jumping them at No. 13 after they upset Texas A&M.

The resume Vanderbilt has isn't bad. They finished conference play with a 6-2 record, and they tied for fifth place in the SEC. This weekend will have a lot of playoff implications with Georgia and Alabama playing in the SEC Championship. In the end, that game could decide if Notre Dame or Miami gets into the playoffs.

Head coach Clark Lea told his team that they should prepare for a game this weekend, according to Alaina Morris of Vandy 247.

“Clark Lea said yesterday he told his team to have their bags packed in case a team wanted to play this Saturday, and that is true of today. He said he'd prepare his team to play in two days if called to,” Morris wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There are still a few days left until the weekend gets here, and it looks like Vanderbilt may be under a time crunch if they want something to happen this weekend.