The Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors square off tonight, but the stars headlining the matchup may be spending more time on the availability list than on the court. Philadelphia enters the game with a heavily monitored roster, headlined by Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom are currently questionable to doubtful as the team continues to manage injuries and conditioning timelines.

Embiid and George's injury status vs Warriors

Embiid, listed as doubtful due to ongoing recovery from left and right knee injuries, remains the biggest uncertainty. The timing comes days after the NBA fined the Sixers $100,000 for improper injury reporting, citing Embiid’s sudden availability after initially being ruled out against Atlanta.

That decision has now put an even brighter spotlight on Philadelphia’s pregame updates.

If Embiid sits, the scoring burden shifts back to George, though his availability isn’t guaranteed either.

George is officially questionable with left knee injury recovery, and while he’s shown flashes in recent outings, he admitted conditioning and fatigue remain obstacles.

“It’s getting there,” George repeated postgame when asked about his rhythm. “I just got to get my legs under me… I feel like my legs aren’t as strong as they need to be.”

The nine-time All-Star added that he's still battling what he called “training camp legs.” At age 35, George’s ramp-up schedule has appeared more cautious than urgent, suggesting another game-time decision may be coming.

76ers injury status

Meanwhile, supporting pieces for Philadelphia are also affected: Quentin Grimes (right calf tightness) is questionable, while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remain out. Rookie Jared McCain has been cleared to play while wearing a thumb splint.

Warriors injury status

Golden State isn’t entering fully healthy either. The Warriors have already ruled out Stephen Curry (left quad contusion), while Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post, and Jimmy Butler III are all listed as questionable.

With both sides battling availability rather than one another, tonight’s matchup may depend less on star power and more on depth, and who is healthy enough to suit up when the ball goes up.