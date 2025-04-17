The Montreal Canadiens are headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020-21 — and star rookie defenseman Lane Hutson is a big reason why.

The 21-year-old recorded an assist during Wednesday night's 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre, giving him 60 on the campaign. In the process, he tied the single-season record for assists by a rookie defenseman, set by Larry Murphy with the Los Angeles Kings back in 1980-81.

“It’s cool,” Hutson said afterwards, per NHL.com's Sean Farrell. “I really enjoy playing and the guys made it really easy on me, so it’s just been a great season.”

Hutson has been excellent for Montreal this season, and is the odds-on favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie. The former second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft will finish the 2024-25 regular season third in team scoring, with 66 points over a full 82-game slate.

Only Nick Suzuki (89 points in 82 games) and Cole Caufield (70 points in 82 games) managed more. It's been a great campaign all around for the Habs, who went on a late heater to leapfrog multiple teams in the East and secure the second wildcard berth in the penultimate day of the season.

With that, they're set to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals in Round 1.

Canadiens have work cut out for them against Capitals

Although the Canadiens will understandably be the underdogs in the series, they're up for the challenge.

“I’m just proud because it wasn’t one year, it wasn’t one team, this goes back three, four years of really grinding together,” Brendan Gallagher said after Wednesday's triumph, per Farrell. “I’m very happy for these guys that they’re going to experience this city come playoff time.”

“We believe in each other, that we’re not just going to roll over against the first seed, so I’m excited for the opportunity,” echoed Suzuki.

The Habs have never missed the playoffs in more than three consecutive seasons, and after finishing eighth place in the Atlantic Division for three straight years, they came out of the rebuild in a big way in 2024-25.

Montreal went 10-0-2 in its final 12 home games, and will look to keep that momentum going in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The last time the Canadiens and Capitals met, it was in the first round back in 2010.

As the eighth seed, the Habs pulled off a monumental upset over the No. 1 seeded Capitals, utilizing some Jaroslav Halak magic to win the series in a thrilling Game 7. Montreal would go on to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins — also in seven games — in the second round before bowing out to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Although the Capitals have had a great season, they've looked mortal as of late, and this figures to be a terrific series between two teams with something to prove.

The postseason is set to begin on Saturday, and Game 1 between Montreal and Washington will likely take place in the nation's capital on Sunday.