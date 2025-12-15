The Chicago Bears have been riding high as they set their sights on the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2020 campaign. Wide receiver DJ Moore notched two touchdowns and was a pivotal part of the team’s 31-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and he did not hold back when speaking about what he hopes such a performance would accomplish.

“Will it shut y'all up?” Moore asked reporters postgame. “It felt good. Always good to score at home, especially twice, and this time I'm not going to get fined.”

Moore totaled four receptions for 69 yards in the winning effort. It marked just his second game with multiple receiving touchdowns this season, but Bears head coach Ben Johnson made it clear that the 28-year-old has brought a similar intensity all season.

“He's been playing this way every week,” Johnson told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It's just we haven't been able to get the ball in his hands. We were able to target him a few more times, and he came through with some big plays for us. Sometimes these things come in bunches. You kind of have a dry spell, and then all of a sudden, he could come on hot here over the next three games and just really take off. That's the way it tends to happen, which would be a good thing for us.”

Moore was sure to compliment the play of quarterback Caleb Williams, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

“He makes a lot of throws that other people can't,” Moore said of Williams. “When we got to the sideline he was like, ‘I'm just going to give you a chance,' and that's what he did with a high-back five ball and the rest is history.”

The Bears are 10-4 on the season. They will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.