Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is unable to properly process Sunday's 37-24 loss versus the San Francisco 49ers, which saw him score his second career receiving touchdown, because he has to address an alarming incident that took place in his home. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro was a victim of burglary while he and his family were away, per NFL reporter Easton Freeze.

Simmons posted pictures of the scene, which showed a hammer and broken glass on the floor. He had a firm message for the criminal or criminals who committed the theft.

“God is the Greatest and I'm his son!!” Simmons posted. “Whoever you are, just know he sit high and look Low. You'll get what you deserve f*****g cowards.” The three-time Pro Bowler also suggested that this was a premeditated break-in, which makes sense given that he is a high-profile NFL player who everyone knew was going to be in San Francisco on Sunday.

“Lol bro this s**t was planned out… big a** house and yall hit one room?” Simmons said. “You knew exactly where my master room was?? Yea okayyyyy smh.” The Titans' security team is working with the Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from the house, per Freeze.

Jeffery Simmons will trust the authorities to find the perpetrators, as he and the Titans prepare for a Week 16 matchup against the severely shorthanded Kansas City Chiefs. The 28-year-old is in the midst of his best season yet, posting nine sacks, 32 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 49 total pressures through 12 games.

Although he has a ton on his plate right now, Simmons will try to end 2025 on a high.