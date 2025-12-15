The San Francisco 49ers earned a comfortable win against the Tennessee Titans, defeating them 37-24. It was a big day for the offense, as they were able to get points on all of their possessions. Brock Purdy led the way with 295 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown.

When the offense is scoring on all of their possessions, that means somebody has an easy day, and that's the punter. Thomas Morstead enjoyed his time on the sidelines not having to kick, and after the game, he shared a picture of himself and Purdy holding up the number zero with their hand.

“Tenth Win! Zero punts! Honored to be a 49er. Manifested this with Brees pregame. Will share picture when I get it,” Morstead wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Honored to be a 49er Manifested this with Brees pregame. Will share picture when I get it.

It was a good day for the 49ers, and it was probably even a better day for Morstead.

One big reason for the 49ers not having to punt was their success on third down, where they've been one of the best in the league doing so this season. They converted their first seven third-downs, and they scored on all three of their first-half drives. In their win against the Cleveland Browns, they converted 64.7% of their third downs, and against the Titans, it was 60%.

The 49ers have dealt with a lot this season, but they've been able to overcome the injuries and all to still be one of the better teams in the NFC. There is a chance that they could clinch a playoff spot soon, and they'll be back trying to make a run to the playoffs after missing their opportunity last season.

As long as they can execute at a high level on offense, there's no telling how far they can go, especially if they're still converting on third downs.