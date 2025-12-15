The Los Angeles Lakers have been up and down lately on the 2025-26 NBA season, recently picking up a narrow road win over the Phoenix Suns thanks to a boneheaded decision from Dillon Brooks late in the game. The Lakers still sit at 18-7 on the season, but some fans have still spotted a major flaw with the team that will become an issue when the playoffs roll around.

The Lakers' clear biggest area of need is at perimeter defender, as the team currently doesn't have a player on its roster who can reliably guard on one end of the floor while providing consistent offense on the other.

This being the case, NBA insider Marc Stein recently broke down what kind of player the Lakers could look for on the trade market.

“…my read on the Lakers' preferences is that they would like to target players in the same age range as stars Luka Dončić (26) and Austin Reaves (27) as they continue building out the roster around them as opposed to surrendering prime trade assets for thirtysomethings,” reported Stein on his Substack.

Stein also noted that New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones is likely out of the Lakers' price range.

Previously, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel pointed to Sacramento Kings wing Keon Ellis as a potential player the Lakers could target in a trade, as well as their reported interest in Jones, and the fact that such a trade is unlikely to occur.

Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints had also noted that the Pelicans would be more open to a trade now that Zion Williamson's health has once again become an issue.

Overall, the Lakers have been impressive so far this season, sitting at 11 games over the .500 mark. However, if they truly want to have a chance to compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, they'll need at least one player who can excel on both sides of the ball.