The Montreal Canadiens entered Game 3 needing a win over the Washington Capitals. To get the win, they need a good performance from goalie Sam Montembeault. Unfortunately, his night may have come to a premature end, and fans are holding their breath as a result.

Montembeault made a save in the second period against the Capitals. After this save, he was pulled from the game and went to the locker room. Backup goalie Jakub Dobes has entered the game in his place. This is the first time Dobes have skated in a game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sam Montembault has left the game and Jakub Dobes takes over 😳 pic.twitter.com/OOMX4nOVMr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Montembeault was seen favoring his hamstring before going to the locker room, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. However, the Canadiens have not released an update at this time.

The Canadiens are making their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2021. Montreal went to the Stanley Cup Final that season. However, they lost in the Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the second of back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Montreal went on an inspiring run in the 2024-25 season to get to this point. Many did not expect this team to make the postseason. Montembeault is a major reason the Canadiens are in this spot. In his first season as the No. 1 starter, he played to a .902 save percentage in 60 starts.

Moreover, he finished with 2.02 Goals Saved Above Average and 30.79 Goals Saved Above Expected. He ranked third in the NHL in GSAx. Only Winnipeg Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck and Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped more goals than expected.

The Canadiens are certainly hoping Montembeault can return to this series. He is a major reason for this team's success. Of course, his health is of the utmost concern at this time. Let's hope he did not suffer a serious injury and this was mainly a precautionary move.