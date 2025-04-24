ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead as they travel across the northern border to face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the First Round. The series shifts to Montreal as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Capitals-Canadiens Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Capitals defeated the Canadiens 3-1 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in their Best-of-7 First Round Series. Significantly, Christian Dvorak gave the Habs the lead in the second period. Conor McMichael tied it minutes later, before Dylan Strome gave them the lead. Remarkably, there would be no scoring until an empty-net goal by McMichael.

Here are the Capitals-Canadiens Game 3 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Capitals-Canadiens Game 3 Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Canadiens Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX and CBC

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals dominated this game for the most part, controlling the puck often. Significantly, they fired 32 shots at the net and won 50 percent of the faceoffs. They also scored three goals, all on even strength.

After Alexander Ovechkin buried the game-winning goal in Game 1, he was mainly quiet in Game 2. He finished with two shots on goal. Yet, his teammates stepped up in a big way. Strome's goal gave the Caps the lead, and Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had an assist. Ultimately, the Capitals did not generate much offense despite firing numerous shots at the net. But it was enough to win Game 2 and give themselves a 2-0 lead.

Logan Thompson stole the show, making 25 saves, including some highlight-reel snags. Additionally, his defense was very strong in front of him, cutting down the angles and being physical, while blocking 24 shots and leveling 30 hits. They also killed off two penalties, not letting the Canadiens get good scoring chances.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can generate some good offensive chances. Then, they need to continue cutting down the edges and prevent the Canadiens from getting great scoring opportunities.

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens showed their inexperience and struggled to maintain possession. While they are in a tough spot, the Canadiens will fight on, attempting to snag Game 3.

Patrik Laine was inefficient in Game 2 and did not even play in the third period. Also, Cole Caufield and Nick Zuzuki were both held in check. Caufield fired three shots while Suzuki could not muster a single shot. Expect these three to try and get back to scoring in Game 3, especially in front of the beloved fans at Centre Bell.

The Canadiens fired 26 shots at the net. They also won 50 percent of the faceoffs. However, they also went 0 for 2 on the power play, demonstrating their inability to capitalize on numerous opportunities. The goal for Game 3 is to draw more penalties, and find a way to score on the power play while avoiding bad turnovers.

Sam Montembeault was wonderful again, making 29 saves and allowing just two goals. Amazingly, he has been stellar in the first two games, delivering a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. His defense in front of him was also efficient, killing off the only penalty they faced. Furthermore, they leveled 23 hits and blocked 12 shots. They need to keep that consistency as the series heads back to Montreal. Containing Ovechkin was a net positive for the Canadiens.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if Laine, Suzuki, and Caufield can convert on their shooting chances and make the most of their opportunities. Then, they need Montembeault to remain sharp and for the defense to not let Ovechkin burn them.

Final Capitals-Canadiens Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Four teams trailed 2-0 in the First Round last season. Yet, the teams trailing 2-0 went 1-3 in Game 3. The Capitals have not held a 2-0 series lead since the 2013 Quarterfinals, and lost Game 3 that season to the New York Rangers. Conversely, the Habs last trailed 2-0 in the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, where they won Game 3 against the Rangers.

I think the Habs have played great in spurts. However, can they put it all together to snag a win? I am unsure about that. This team's inexperience is showing, and the Capitals are outshining them right now. Yet, I am sure that they will do enough to make this a good game. Their guys will make this close, and make the Capitals sweat enough to cover the spread.

Final Capitals-Canadiens Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-250)